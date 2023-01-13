Canton historian’s new office ready for visitors

Canton Historian Linda A. Casserly poses with a Rushton canoe in the historian’s new office, 7 Main St., while moving in. An open house will be held in the new office from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — An open house will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday to celebrate the Canton historian’s new office opening at 7 Main St.

“We went from one room at the top of 13 stairs to five rooms on the ground floor,” historian Linda A. Casserly said at the Wednesday night town board meeting.

