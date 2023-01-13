CANTON — An open house will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday to celebrate the Canton historian’s new office opening at 7 Main St.
“We went from one room at the top of 13 stairs to five rooms on the ground floor,” historian Linda A. Casserly said at the Wednesday night town board meeting.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley announced in August that a two-year lease was negotiated with property owner Allison Burris of Allivid Corp., Oswego, for the east side of 7 Main St.
Passersby will have noticed the transformation of the storefront. An impressive display of Canton’s history is viewable from the street, including a Rushton canoe and display cases filled with artifacts.
The new office has a library, a research room and a photo room dedicated to the histories of Morley, Pyrites, Rensselaer Falls, Brick Chapel and Crary Mills.
Ms. Ashley said that at the open house, there would be a long list of names of people who helped with the move.
“We will need two poster boards,” she said.
Ms. Casserly thanked Renice Bisnett and Rachael Towne for their expertise and help.
The building the historian’s office has moved into has a rich history — it used to house the Kaplan department store.
Gouverneur’s Sol Kaplan owned the Kaplan chain and, at one time, had stores in Gouverneur, Massena, Potsdam, Canton and Star Lake.
Born in the province of Minsk, Russia, Mr. Kaplan migrated to the United States in 1907 when he was 19. Originally a junk dealer, he eventually became a significant property owner in Gouverneur and established his chain of clothing stores in the mid-1920s.
According to a story published in 1946 in the Watertown Daily Times and cited by the Gouverneur Museum, “(in Canton, Mr. Kaplan) purchased two stores of the so-called Sherman Block and remodeled the double store into one store with massive, attractive front and established there one of his north country stores.”
The historian’s office is open to the public Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
