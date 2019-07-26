CLAY - Clay Historical Association will hold an open house from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11.
Take a walk through the Cigarville train station, log cabin, Sellen-Weller barn, and check out the “new” visitor’s center museum.
The association is located at Clay Historical Park, 4939 State Route 31.
For more information, visit sites: google.com/site/clayhistoricalassociation and Facebook.
