Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) recently launched a military tribute banner program, Hometown Heroes, in Fulton and Oswego, said William Carhart, CEO.
“These banners, honoring veterans from Fulton and Oswego, are now up and will be displayed from Memorial Day through Veterans Day for the next two years,” Carhart said. “It’s a tangible way we can celebrate both veterans and active-duty military members, and also show our community pride.”
According to Mary Greeney, OCFCU vice president and community event coordinator, the credit union coordinated sponsorships from families for the banners this spring, and all 66 were sponsored (30 in Oswego, 36 in Fulton). “This is our way of saying “Thank You” to the men and women who have served in our military. Each banner is infull color and is 24” by 48” with a photo of the veteran who is being honored. In addition, families will get to keep the banner after the two-year display period.”
OCFCU was chartered in 1975 and serves residents and business owners of Oswego County. OCFCU serves over 12,000 members throughout the county. For further information visit www.oswegofcu.org. Offices are located at 90 E. Bridge St., Oswego, 300 W. First St., Oswego, 707 S. Fourth St., Fulton, and 5828 Scenic Avenue (Route 3), Mexico. For further information, visit www.Oswegofcu.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.