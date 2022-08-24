A pre-screening of Ken Burns’ latest film, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” followed by a brief panel discussion will explore the Holocaust of World War II; how it affected American citizens and helped shape their worldview. Archeologist, historian and historic site manager of Fort Ontario New York State Historic Site Paul Lear (pictured) will join the panel. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 at WCNY-TV Studios, 415 W. Fayette St., Syracuse. It is free to attend, but registration is required. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-us-and-the-holocaust-live-screening-and-discussion-event-tickets-390511238627.

Oswego County historian appears on panel –

film screening and discussion shines fresh light on the Holocaust

