County Historical Society presents Classic Movie Night at the historic Landmark Oswego Theatre

The Oswego County Historical Society (OCHS) proudly presents the annual Classic Movie Night event featuring the 70th anniversary of the legendary musical masterpiece “Singin’ in the Rain.” It will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the historic landmark Oswego Theatre. All proceeds will support the ongoing maintenance and preservation of the Richardson-Bates House Museum in Oswego. The tickets are a donation of $20 and available at the Oswego Theatre at 138 W. Second St. and river’s end bookstore at 19 W. Bridge St. For more information visit the website at www.rrbhousemuseum.org or contact the museum during regular hours at 315-343-1342. Pictured from left under the restored original theatre marquee is Oswego Mayor William Barlow, County Legislator Laurie Mangano and Oswego County Historian and OCHS Board Trustee Justin White. Together in a momentous tribute to the signature trademark of umbrellas seen in the classic musical masterpiece. Each are helping to promote the sale of tickets to support the fundraiser event. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the opening of the Richardson-Bates House Museum to the public. A brief 1965 documentary titled “Oswego Discovers Itself” will be a preview featured at the event in commemoration of Oswego’s remarkable history. For more information visit the website at www.rbhousemuseum.org or call during regular hours at 315-343-1342.

“This has been special milestone year for the historical society’s museum. It continues to showcase its legacy by promoting our amazing local history in the community,” said Justin White of the OCHS board of trustees. “The Oswego County Historical Society was formed in 1896, but for the first 50 years did not have a permanent headquarters. It was in 1946 that the fourth generation of the Richardson-Bates family generously gifted their Tuscan Villa residence to the historical society to be the first community museum.”

