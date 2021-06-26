Oswego lighthouse boat tours offered again this season

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego will offer boat tours to the National Register Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse starting June 25 and 26, each Friday and Saturday of the summer till the end of September.
Tours start at 12:30 p.m. and run on the hour till 4:30 p.m. Reservations are required.
Interested visitors can go onto the website under Oswego Lighthouse boat tours read more link or call the Museum office 315-342-0480 and click on guest services.
For other museum activities, contact the museum at (315) 342-0480, through the website at: www.hlwmm.org, or through social media at facebook.com/hlwmm and facebook.com/oswegolh.
