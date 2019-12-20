Oswego’s Civil War heroine inspires former child star

OSWEGO — Seventy-three years after he starred in Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Jimmy Hawkins came to the Richardson Bates House Museum to do research on a film he’s producing about another wonderful life, that of Oswego’s Civil War heroine, Dr. Mary Walker.
Walker, was the only woman ever awarded the Medal of Honor. Known for her strong, stubborn and sometimes radical beliefs, she was the essence of Capra’s individual who believed in herself. That touched a chord that resonated with Hawkins.
“She’s kind of like a Katherine Hepburn way before Katherine Hepburn,” said Hawkins, who has acted with Hepburn.
Hepburn was a woman who refused to conform to society’s expectations of women. Hepburn was outspoken, assertive and wore trousers before they were fashionable for women. All in all, a woman very much in the mold of Mary Walker — minus the medicine and the war.
In a number of ways, the theme Hawkins plans for his film hearkens back to Capra’s. Capra described his film’s theme as “the individual’s belief in himself,” adding he made the film “to combat a modern trend toward atheism.” Walker’s moral, religious side is especially significant to Hawkins and, in his opinion, forms the basis for who she was.
“What was her thrust? What kept her going?” Hawkins asked of those gathered at the Bates House Museum on Dec. 11.
Numerous artifacts of Walker’s life were presented to Hawkins for his inspection by the museum’s Senna Handley and Justin White, county historian. When shown Walker’s personal Bible, he quickly brought to mind what it must have meant meant to her.
“Her religion and what she was taught as a little girl about the commandments ... that kept her going.”
Hawkins viewed her medical kit, boots and stovepipe top hat that she started wearing in 1880, about two years after she started dressing in mostly male attire. Her male attire and her short hair enabled her to “insert herself” into male bastions of society unnoticed, according to White.
“It was her way of sneaking in,” Hawkins said.
Walker was a petite woman, barely 5 feet tall and about 100 pounds. Her custom-made hat and boots were fitted to her small frame. Hawkins admitted he had thought she would be taller.
But in spite of her small stature, Walker was a woman not to be pushed around. She was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Andrew Johnson in 1866 at the age of 33. However, in 1916, Congress mandated the War Department rescind prior awards from recipients not serving in the military. Walker was one of more than 900 whose awards were to be reclaimed.
In 1917, two years before her death, federal marshals appeared at her door demanding the medal. Walker met them at the door with her medal — and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.
The marshals left, and she kept her medal, wearing it every day for the rest of her life.
In 1982, the U.S. Postal Service issue a 20-cent, first-class stamp in commemoration of Walker as a recipient of the Medal of Honor and the second woman to graduate medical school in the United States.
The Postal Service described Walker as “a humanitarian devoted to the care of the sick and wounded during the Civil War, often at the risk of her own life.
“A patriot dedicated and loyal to her country, she successfully fought against the sex discrimination of her time. Her personal achievements, as much as her vocal support, significantly contributed to the struggle for women’s rights.”
Hawkins believed it must have been frustrating to be Walker, constantly fighting for respect for herself and other women of that era.
“People just looked at her like she’s from some other planet,” he said. “She could never get the message over. Like, don’t you get it? They never got it.”
While her contemporaries may not have gotten her, Hawkins hopes that he has — and that his research will help Walker be understood by others of this time period.
“We’re very fortunate to have this story to tell, and we’re going to tell it well and true,” said Hawkins. “This is meant to be. Her story will be told.”
