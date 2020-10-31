OSWEGO — The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego and Treasure Chest Gift Shop are open for visitation but also offer a treasure chest of gift ideas, including an opportunity to win some great prizes.
The annual benefit drawing has been a long standing tradition and the prizes are always reflective of the museum’s maritime mission. The first prize affords a group of up to six passengers the opportunity to tour by boat the historic Oswego Harbor and Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse with the museum’s own curator, Michael Pittavino. One of the museum’s licensed boat captains will safely pilot the group around the historic harbor as Pittavino shares facts and points out significant sites. The tour would be scheduled for the 2021 season.
The second prize is a replica Alvin Bronson rocking chair, owned by museum founder Rosemary Nesbitt. This commemorative rocker was sold by Browne-Davis Company in 1973 to recognize the 125th anniversary of the establishment of Oswego as a City. Each chair was numbered and as this was Nesbitt’s personal chair it is marked with the number “1” of just 125 chairs made by Nichols and Stone Furniture Company. The story of the rocking chair and Alvin Bronson is affixed to the underside of the seat. The rocker was donated by Tony Pauldine.
Third prize is a framed Frank Kraft Lighthouse print, one of the few remaining prints of this size that was produced by the Heritage Foundation of Oswego. The custom museum quality framing has been donated by Picture Connection of Oswego.
Fourth prize is the book “Shipwrecks of Lake Ontario: A Journey of Discovery” and a signed print of the schooner HMS Ontario, professionally framed by Picture Connection. Author Jim Kennard is a shipwreck discoverer and along with Roland Stevens and Roger Pawlowski has published this book detailing some of their many discoveries. Included with this prize is a framed print of a 2008 watercolor of the Ontario by artist Roland Stevens. This image was featured on the cover of Kennard’s book.
Benefit drawing tickets are just $5 each and all proceeds support the work of the museum. Call the museum for tickets or purchase them at the museum, where people can also browse the gift items at the Treasure Chest Gift Shop, open daily from 1-5 p.m. The drawing takes place on Nov. 7.
“Our shop is the perfect place to buy early and buy local for unique holiday gifting,” advises Museum Executive Director Mercedes Niess. “We have a great collection of books, clothing items, games, toys, jewelry, all with a nautical theme. Specialty items feature the iconic Oswego Lighthouse.”
Niess also suggests shoppers consider a gift certificate which can be used for merchandise in the shop, museum memberships, admissions, or for special events including Lighthouse Tours and the new Canal to Shore Challenge program.
For more information call the museum at 315-342-0840 or visit www.hlwmm.org.
