WATERTOWN — After a 3½-year hiatus, the Paddock Mansion is coming back to life as the Jefferson County Historical Society prepares to welcome back the public to its historic building.
“Every day I come in here, I say, ‘Good morning, Olive,’” Deborah L. Gillan, one of the half dozen volunteers on the society’s collection committee said Monday morning as she admired the portrait, now back at its place over the fireplace in the front parlor of the mansion and society headquarters at 228 Washington St.
The front parlor will be the first room to be seen by the public during a “sneak peek” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The entire first floor, which also includes the gift shop and library, will be open that day. The rest of the museum will open to the public later this month or in early July.
Mrs. Paddock bequeathed the home, built between 1876 and 1878, to the society in 1922. The mansion became a museum two years later.
“She was off her perch for a while because of everything that had been going on,” said historical society executive director Toni Engleman. “Now, she’s back where she belongs, watching over the house. We took her down when the restoration began in this room.”
That was a little more than a year ago — two years after the full museum closed down due to the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020. A few months later, the restoration project, which had been in the planning stages, began. The project included a new roof and the installation of an elevator. The society received a Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant of $506,600 for the elevator. The roof project was funded through a Community Capital Assistance Program grant of $125,000; a New York State Parks Environmental Protection Fund grant of $500,000; and a State and Municipal Facilities grant of $50,000.
The back parlor on the first floor needed major work to repair damage caused by a deluge of water that soaked through three floors of the museum occurred during the installation of the roof.
The damage was covered by the roof contractor’s insurance. The back parlor was just one of the rooms that received damage from the mishap. However, the building, which now sports a steel roof, had been plagued by a leaky roof for years. One of those previous leaks caused the relocation off site of many historic portraits so they escaped the deluge of roof reconstruction. But they are now also ready to move back home.
“It looked like it snowed in that room,” Ms. Engleman said, recalling when she discovered the water damage to the back parlor. “It took me a while to wrap my head around exactly what I was seeing. I was just in there the day prior and it was fine. I looked up and saw the ceiling (paint) was on the floor.”
During the renovation, wallpaper in the back parlor, not original to the building, was peeled off and the walls painted. The wood floor was also restored.
“As unfortunate as the whole roof leak, flood and everything that happened, it was almost like a blessing in disguise, because these two rooms needed a lot of work anyways,” Ms. Engleman said of the front and back parlors. “But it probably never would have happened if it weren’t for an unfortunate accident.”
The painting and restoration work from water damage was performed by Aaron Green, owner of A Green Shop in Howard, Steuben County. “He did a great job,” Ms. Engleman said.
LIFE WITH THE PADDOCKS
On Monday, Ms. Engleman was reviewing photographs from the 1800s that highlight life in the mansion — particularly scenes from the back parlor.
“We’re trying to re-create it a little bit,” she said. “A lot of these artifacts that are in these photos, we still have. We’re trying to get some of these artifacts that were here when the Paddocks were here down here to make these rooms like one dedicated to the Paddocks.”
The photos used for the project will be housed in a display case on Saturday.
Around every corner of the museum, including on the first floor, there are items that raise curiosity and Ms. Engleman loves to answer questions about them. “My favorite part is people coming in and asking questions, like, ‘What is this all about?’”
For example, what’s with the stuffed peacocks in the first-floor library?
“Miss Olive had peacocks in the yard and they were sort of like watchdogs,” she explained. “They were an alarm system. From my understanding, those were the peacocks.”
On another floor, there’s a large wood sculpture of a man, obviously in distress, wrapped around a blanket as he struggles onward.
Its background is lost to Ms. Engleman, but it does inspire a bit of advice from her.
“The name of that statue is called ‘Bondage,’” she said. “Don’t ever Google, ‘Bondage statue.’ You don’t get that. You don’t want to know what you get.”
But Ms. Engleman said that one day, “Bondage” may be on exhibit. “We want to do a display, ‘Oddities of the museum’ — things like that which normally wouldn’t be seen.”
The addition of the elevator will make such “oddities” easier to move for public display.
ONWARD AND UPWARD
The installation of the elevator resulted in strategic moving of artifacts on the second and third floors. Workers needed those rooms to work on installing the elevator and temporary space had to be found for those items.
“There are so many moving pieces,” Ms. Engleman said. “It’s like a chess board. You have to move this out of the way to get this in there, but then this has to go somewhere.”
But the elevator, Ms. Engleman said, is an essential building element.
“If people can’t negotiate the stairs, they could only see the first floor, and there’s so much to offer than this first floor,” she said. “We have three floors of exhibits. If they couldn’t do the stairs, they were limited in what they could see.”
On the third floor, the elevator comes out on a room that once contained “household items” of the mansion — from spittoons to scales. Once again, Ms. Engleman credited the work of volunteers, especially the collections committee.
“They took each piece, and there were hundreds and hundreds of pieces, took each one separately, catalogued it, took a photo of it and pulled the accessioning cards,” she said.
Highlighted on a table on the third floor is one of the museum’s latest acquisitions: a victrola donated by Leon “Toby” Schilling of Watertown. Ms. Engleman gave the device a few cranks on Monday, and the record, “Live a-Humble (Old Negro Spiritual)” performed by the Tuskegee Institute Singers filled the air.
“It needs some tuning up, but it still works,” she said. Mr. Schilling also donated several boxes of records.
The society needs to be selective in what it accepts for its collections.
“Our storage space is limited, so we really have to pick and choose what we take,” Ms. Engleman said. “Just because it’s old doesn’t mean it fits our mission.”
Then there are those who drop off stuff on the society’s grounds maybe just to lighten a load.
“We had a bag of books out by the barn this weekend,” Ms. Engleman said. “People think it’s old and we need it. We’d love to take everything that’s old, but we have no space.”
When it does accept items, or when those items need to be moved — as they did during the recent renovations — the volunteer collections committee will be ready. Ms. Engleman is the only employee at the historical society.
“Without them, this would not have happened,” Ms. Engleman said. “This is not a one-person job. I’m busy doing other things, and usually when I’m here, I stay out of the way and they go and do everything they need to do. A lot of them have been here for quite a while, so like Debbie, they know how things are supposed to be done.”
“It was done pretty much out of necessity,” said Joan E. Carlo, secretary of the board of trustees and collections committee member. “It was tedious, but I have to say, also very informative. There are some artifacts here I never knew about. It was really interesting to see what they were, and for some of them we could see the years that they were.” Edwin and Olive Paddock built the mansion in 1876. After Mr. Paddock died, Olive in 1922 decided to turn the massive home over to the historical society to ensure it would not meet the same fate as other homes along Washington Street that were being torn down to make way for banks and other businesses. It became a museum in 1924.
“We plan to have a centennial celebration for the opening of the museum next year,” Ms. Engleman said.
But for now, the director and volunteers are looking forward to Saturday’s “sneak peek.”
“It’s been three long years, and we’re hoping the word is out and we get some people to come by,” Ms. Carlo said.
