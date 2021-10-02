PHOENIX – When eight young women set out to build a public library in the village that didn’t have one, World War I was just months old. By the time they succeeded in founding that library, that war, that had spread to include this country’s soldiers was over, a massive flu epidemic that had killed almost six times more Americans than that war had subsided, those young women, among millions of others, had won the right to vote, and the Roaring ’20s were about to begin.
That’s how long ago the Phoenix Public Library came into existence.
Saturday, Sept. 25, young and old alike gathered at the present site of the library, 34 Elm St., to commemorate the 100 years it’s been a part of Phoenix life.
The poet Robert Frost wrote, “Something there is that doesn’t love a wall,” but surely there is something that does love a library. Not many other public institutions bring out such heartfelt goodwill and widespread involvement as a library, and in the history of the Phoenix Library, the years-long dedication and depth of Phoenician contribution to that storehouse of wisdom through its infancy onto its maturity is perhaps this village’s greatest testament to its civic-minded goodness.
And the tenacity of those eight women founders, condemned in their day for engaging in such “unfeminine” undertakings, who for eight years scraped by dollar by dollar, almost penny by penny, through one tough fundraiser after another, through a war unlike any other, through an epidemic unlike any America had seen until today, to finally save enough to win an official charter for their library from the state, has box-office hit written all over it.
“We always tell the other libraries that Phoenix has the very best patrons,” library Director Natalie Curran said to the assembled crowd as she thanked them and those who over the last century had made this day possible.
Kevin Wells, representing state Sen. Patty Ritchie, and Brittney Jerred, representing Assemblyman Will Barclay presented proclamations honoring an achievement that not many can claim.
But again, it kept coming back to the far-reaching support this community has given to this library.
“The Village of Phoenix does a lot for us,” Curran said. “And this land was gifted to us by the Fire Department to build this building on.”
One of the library’s five trustees, Karen Brandt Brown, noted too, “We’re also partially funded by school tax,” to which Curran added, “That’s actually our only funding that we can count on every year.”
The present library was built in the early ’90s, but the original library was in the village at the southeast corner of Lock and Main streets.
“It was around the ’80s,” Curran said, “when they started to realize that it (the original building) wasn’t going to function well anymore. It was too difficult to make it accessible. There was no off-street parking. It’s an old house. They were running out of space. That’s why they started to realize that they really needed a different site or a different building.
“At one point,” she continued, “they actually considered moving it to the Sweet Memorial Building. That was the plan, to renovate that and turn it into a library.”
But it was decided not to go that route, perhaps, Curran said, for some of the same reasons the original library building was no longer a viable option: it was an old building, it had no off-street parking, and it wasn’t handicapped-accessible.
The present building, projected to come in with a price tag of $549,000, was partially funded through a state grant, but that required $250,000 in matching funds, Curran said. And once again, Phoenix stepped up.
Donations large and small poured in by the hundreds from individuals, civic organizations, students and their teachers, local businesses, larger corporations, the Chamber of Commerce, the VFW, the Masons, the Lions, local churches, and of course, the Century Club, created by the eight founding women a century ago.
“Many libraries have a Friends group,” Curran said. “Ours is the Century Club. All of their fundraising efforts are to benefit the library.”
The library has been at its present location for almost 30 years now, and over that time, philosophies and practices have changed in the library world.
“We are very family oriented,” Curran said in describing that philosophy. “Since I started about four years ago, we have worked very hard to become a family space. Libraries are no longer just books. It’s really community involvement. It’s providing services to the community, and we really like to provide to the whole family. We gotten many compliments that we are very, you know, we don’t mind if kids make a little noise. It’s not like your old-fashioned library where someone is shushing you. We’re not a research library either. We don’t get many people here for that. So, it’s been really important to us to become a whole family space where everybody feels comfortable. The library’s changed a lot over the years. It’s not just for studying or borrowing a book to read. It’s really about the community and programming.”
Curran spoke too of their hopes for the library’s future.
“We don’t currently have a lot of teens who use our library,” she said, “and we don’t have a really great young adult section or an area of the library that appeals to young adults. We have a great setup because we’re so open, but typically young adults don’t always want so much direct supervision. They like to feel a little like they have their own space. So, something we’d definitely like to do is some sort of setup that is more conducive to that age group and try to get them more involved at the library. We’ve talked about having tablets, or things like that, available that they could borrow while they’re here, or having work tables that actually have the docking stations for their electronics. But at this point, we’re kind of on a hold waiting to see where we’re headed with funding. That’ll be our big concern before we make any big decisions on where we see ourselves going. But that’s definitely an area we’d like to improve.”
From a two-room space in an old house in the village a hundred years ago to a modern 6,000 square-foot building today, the Phoenix Library continues to strive toward an ever-better future. And if its past gives any indication of which way its hopes and dreams will go over the next century, the odds look very good the bicentennial Phoenix Library of 2121 will be regarded with as many smiles and as much pride then as was evident this day 100 years earlier.
