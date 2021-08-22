OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recognized the Oswego County Historical Society with a proclamation marking the group’s 125th anniversary. The society was founded in 1896 with the aim of preserving and promoting the rich heritage of Oswego County for generations to come. In 1946, descendants of the Richardson-Bates family donated their Tuscan Villa-style home with 90% of its original contents to the society for use as the group’s permanent headquarters and as a public museum. Now a landmark in its own right, the Richardson-Bates House Museum is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It offers visitors a view of the Victorian lifestyle of a prominent Oswego family and numerous exhibits documenting the County’s history. Pictured from left are: Legislator Davis M. Holst, District 4; Legislator Laurie Mangano, District 17; Oswego County Historian Justin White; Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9; Oswego County Historical Society President Mary Kay Stone; and Legislator Terry Wilbur, District 21.
