DEXTER — A graveside service with military honors was held at Dexter Cemetery on Saturday afternoon to honor a sailor who was among 2,400 Americans who lost their lives in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.
Navy Seaman 1st Class Lyal Jefferson Savage of Pillar Point was aboard the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft while it was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. After at least nine torpedo hits, the ship capsized. Many sailors became trapped in the upturned hull. The attack resulted in the deaths of 429 sailors and Marines, including Seaman Savage.
“Now 80 years later, we’re finally going to honor him,” said James R. Eves, the mayor of Dexter and a Navy veteran, earlier this month.
