CLEVELAND - These photos were submitted by Mary Warzecha, who starting her teaching career 50 years ago at the Cleveland Elementray school. Warzecha stated “…this first class has always held a special place in my heart. They taught me more about being a teacher than I probably taught them. I left Central Square School District after my first year so i have no idea what these students became but I wish them much happiness.”
