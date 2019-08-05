Watertown Daily Times file The Wonderland Theatre on Watertown's Public Square is shown 10 years after was opened in this 1916 image. Vaudeville was often stage at the Palace. The building suffered damage in the March 1963 snowstorm, and it was demolished in 1976.

