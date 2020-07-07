The William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the Museum Association of New York have announced a third round of the Pomeroy Fund for New York State History.
It will provide an additional $50,000 in grants in a continuation of “rapid response” to history-related organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a critical moment for history organizations as they begin to reopen,” William Pomeroy, founder and trustee of the Pomeroy Foundation said in a news release.
Mr. Pomeroy said the intention of the new grant round is twofold: supporting a safe reopening process and helping organizations gain additional funds vital for stability and growth.
This third round of funding will be a matching grant for invited 501(c)(3) history-related organizations with operating budgets of $150,000 or less to raise up to $6,000 that will be matched with up to $3,000 by the Pomeroy Fund for NYS History. These grants are intended to help with expenses incurred by museums to reopen safely under New York guidelines, help multiply funding, grow their donor base and find new avenues of support.
Organizations with accepted matching grant proposals will be notified on July 29 and invited to launch their fundraising campaign with the Pomeroy Fund’s commitment to match funds at a 1:2 ratio. For every $2 raised (up to $6,000), the Pomeroy Fund for NYS History will grant one dollar up to $3,000.
All donations must be received by Oct. 1 to count toward the fundraising goal.
“The Pomeroy Foundation’s extraordinary commitment has already supported dozens of New York’s history museums and historical societies with funds to help them through this crisis,” Erika Sanger, Museum Association of New York executive director said. “MANY is honored to continue the partnership with this third round of funding that will help leverage support from communities and individuals, and potentially increase long-term financial sustainability for our smallest organizations.”
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 15. To begin an application or to learn more, visit the Pomeroy Fund webpage at wdt.me/pomeroyfund.
The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is a private, grant-making foundation established in 2005. It is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history and to raising awareness, supporting research and improving the quality of care for patients and their families who are facing a blood cancer diagnosis. To date, the foundation has awarded over 1,075 roadside markers and plaques nationwide.
