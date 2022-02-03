POTSDAM — Village trustees on Monday night voted to accept $127,500 from the 11th round of Regional Economic Development Council funding to replace windows dating back to 1934 at the Potsdam Public Museum.
The vote was unanimous, with no discussion.
“The problem with the single-pane windows as they are is that they get moisture, and then the moisture freezes, then the moisture thaws, then the humidity goes up and down in the building,” Interim Museum Director Mimi Van Deusen said in December, when the award was first announced. “It’s not a healthy thing for artifacts. It’s not a healthy thing for the plaster or the integrity of the interior of the building.”
“Fifteen years ago, when I started there, the first winter I was there all the windows froze up and got ice on them on the inside. They thawed … this was a mess,” Ms. Van Deusen said at the time.
She credited Frederick J. Hanss, the village’s planning director, with helping get the $127,500 for the museum.
Ms. Van Deusen said the museum applied in 2019 when the village won the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative money, but it ended up being excluded from the list of projects that got funding.
“It was inappropriate because, I believe, they felt for the DRI they were not doing any kind of building maintenance,” she said.
She said she went to Mr. Hanss with all of the preparation she’d done for prior grants that weren’t successful.
“He came up with this grant, this application,” Ms. Van Deusen said. “I give Fred all the credit. I did a lot of the legwork for years … He knew how to get it done. It was a team effort.”
The village will contribute a $42,500 match toward the project, according to her grant application.
Ms. Van Deusen said that current director Erin Cheney, who is on a leave of absence, was museum director when the grant application was submitted.
