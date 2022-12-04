OGDENSBURG — Every week this fall, holiday songs have resonated through Ogdensburg’s First Presbyterian Church the Pro Musica choir prepares for its concert Wednesday.
The choir is composed of members of varying ages as they rehearse an eclectic list of Christmas songs that they hope will appeal to the masses.
One of the members at a recent rehearsal was Gail Barr. At the age of 84, Ms. Barr has been singing with Pro Musica for over 40 years, becoming a member decades ago after being asked to join by a friend.
“A friend of mine had been singing with it and kept begging me, and I love to sing. I’ve always been in a choir so I gave it a shot and I loved it,” Ms. Barr said. “It’s my relaxation. I just like to sing. It relaxes me, it gives me pleasure.”
Sitting next to Ms. Barr is Caleigh Smith, a senior at Lisbon Central School. At 17 years old, she is the youngest member of Pro Musica.
“The youngest and the oldest,” quipped Ms. Barr of the two members.
Miss Smith has been singing with Pro Musica since she was 14. She was drawn to Pro Musica because her teacher at Lisbon, Diana McEntee, was the director of the choir group. It also gives her a sense of community.
“I like being part of a community and I like singing and my mom is here with me as well,” Miss Smith said. It may be her last year singing with Pro Musica for a while as she will attend college next fall.
Miss Smith is singing a solo in their rendition of “O Holy Night.”
Viviane Roach has been a member for 25 years and she credits Ms. Barr with bringing her to Pro Musica.
“I was in the church choir at St. Mary’s and she (Gail Barr) snagged me and said I should come,” Ms. Roach said.
Ms. Roach, who works with children, said that she was impressed with the choir group’s dedication to children through scholarships they present each year and decided to stay on. She is now the choir board’s secretary.
“I just started hanging out and I never looked back,” she said.
She likes being part of a group that has a “sense of community and friendship.”
And she gets to sing.
“I like to sing so it takes that creative part of me and lets me work on it a little bit,” Ms. Roach said.
Looking around the room at her fellow Pro Musica members that number more than two dozen, Ms. Roach said “the people here are fantastic.”
HOLIDAY CONCERT Preparation
The first rehearsal for the holiday season began on Sept. 7 as they prepare for their Christmas show Wednesday. Beginning at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Pro Musica will sing 12 to 14 numbers for an hourlong concert. The concert is free; at-will donations will be accepted at the door.
The group is under the direction of Diana McEntee, a graduate of the Crane School of Music who is also the vocal music teacher at Lisbon Central School. The chorus will be accompanied once again by Jeffrey Hinkle on piano. This will be his third concert.
Mr. Hinkle studied music composition and piano at Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle, and has been employed as the choir director and accompanist for the Canton United Methodist Church for the last three years.
Ms. McEntee said that Pro Musica holds two concerts a season — one in December, the other in late May or early June — and current members are rehearsing 12 to 14 songs for the December show. Rehearsals begin about three months before each concert.
Like other members of the choir, Ms. McEntee says that it allows her to be part of the community and connect with members of the group and those who attend the concerts.
“One of my favorite aspects of being a part of Pro Musica is connecting with our community. I love chatting with members during rehearsals and continuing to build those connections through the music we make together,” Ms. McEntee said. “The support we receive from the community during concerts is so special and helps us fund scholarships for local, musically inclined high school seniors.”
Ms. McEntee was not a member of Pro Musica before being hired as its director. That doesn’t stop her from taking part in rehearsals every once in a while.
“I can’t help myself from singing with the group during rehearsals and concerts from the conductor’s stand, it’s too much fun not to sing,” she said.
THE HISTORY OF PRO MUSICA
Pro Musica member Sue Barkley is the group’s historian and has stacks of binders and photo albums dedicated to preserving the history of the choir that dates back to its creation in February 1967 by Sally Bibbens, who was its founder and director.
Mrs. Bibbens is Ms. Barkley’s mother.
Ms. Barkley is the only surviving member of the original choir, which had between 15 and 20 members.
The aim of the group, according to a 1973 letter titled “The Story of Pro Musica,” was to “bring to the people of the area choral music of the highest calibre of which we are capable.”
In the beginning, dues to join Pro Musica were 10 cents a week to help pay for the sheet music.
Today, it’s $15 per person for the year.
That first year, Pro Musica was rewarded for its dedication when they were asked to sing an original work titled “Sacred Service,” written and conducted the composer Saul Feldstein, a member of the faculty at the Crane School of Music. The program was sponsored by the Ogdensburg Ministerial Association.
Pro Musica would later perform on Channel 7 during the holidays, participated in a Canadian TV series, and would perform at nursing homes around Ogdensburg, and several times at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, according to Ms. Barkley.
“As we got better known, we got bigger audiences,” Ms. Barkley said.
The focus of the group has been giving back to the community and promoting and rewarding those who enjoy vocal music.
“We always have a Christmas concert and we always have one in the spring. It’s always been a free-will offering and that money goes towards scholarships for high school kids who are excelling in vocal music and the premise is that you take your voice with you everywhere,” Ms. Barkley said. “Oftentimes when kids play an instrument it’s put down at graduation and never picked up again. But you take your voice everywhere and hopefully it will encourage them to get out in the world and join their community choruses, church choir, any place where vocal music is.”
Fifty-five years after its inception, Pro Musica has no plans on slowing down and is always looking for new members.
“People who join love it and we are always looking for new voices,” Ms. Barkley said.
