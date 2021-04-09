Philip Mountbatten, the rakish naval officer who captured the heart of a young Elizabeth Win…
MASSENA — His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died at age 99 Friday visited the north country with Queen Elizabeth to celebrate the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway in 1959. Aboard the Royal Yacht H.M.Y. Britannia, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip toured the St. Lawrence Seaway, through the Thousand Islands before visiting Toronto and Chicago by water.
This is a reprinted story published in the Watertown Daily Times on June 27, 1959 commemorating the occasion.
New Page in Northern New York History Opens — Huge Crowds Throng Massena and Vicinity
Massena, June 27. — Queen Elizabeth II and Vice President Richard M. Nixon, visibly impressed by the $650,000,000 St. Lawrence power development — heard of the seaway — went through a symbolic ritual at the center of the massive Moses-Saunders dam today, reaffirming the traditional “hands-across-the-border” status of a U.S.-Canada friendship moment astride the international boundary line with Richard M. Nixon, vice president of the United States, sharing honors with attractive Queen Elizabeth.
New History Opens
It culminated a new page in history for northern New York when a British monarch for the first time actually visited the area. It was also the U.S. vice president’s first look at what former President Herbert C. Hoover called “the greatest engineering project in the world.”
More than 100,000 people crowded into the area to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Vice President Nixon and other U.S. and Canadian dignitaries.
Milling crowds, arriving early to press for vantage points, lined every available spot along the south shore of the Wiley-Dondero ship canal between Snell and Eisenhower locks.
Scheduled to be in Eisenhower lock, the royal yacht, H.M.Y. Britannia entered U.S. waters at a point opposite the St. Regis reservation, northeast of here, to give the royal couple the first glimpse of enthusiastic American crowds along the south bank of the St. Lawrence.
The spic and span, gleaming blue and white Britannia took precedent over commercial ships to enter Snell lock and be raised to the ship canal level for a slow approach to up-river Eisenhower lock.
It was a colorful trip, this first visit of the British monarchy along the shore of northern New York. The smart trim of the 412-foot yacht was the focal point of all eyes as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip waved gaily to the cheering onlookers.
Cheers swelled from the crowds as the first of a 21-gun salute to the United States started from the batteries of a Canadian escort destroyer, at anchor just upstream from the new high-level international bridge.
The booming salute, with firing spaced to five-second intervals, came as the Britannia moved majestically up the ship canal.
The traditional salute marked the beginning of official welcome to the United States for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. It came from the guns of the destroyer, H.O.M.S. Kotenay, one of the three naval escort shops representing Canada, the United States and the British Empire.
Nixon Greets Queen
The second official step in the historic welcome came at Eisenhower lock as the water was raised slightly for better debarkation of the Royal party and a smiling Vice President Nixon stepped forward to greet Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The vice president represented President Dwight d. Eisenhower who Friday dedicated the international St. Lawrence seaway in ceremonies in Montreal.
By way of reciprocation, at 21-gun salute from a battery of five howitzers, manned by troops of the 76th artillery unit, Fort Devens, Mass., returned the Canadian courtesy with sharp, staccato barks of its 105 mm field pieces.
The Britannia plied its slow course through the canal as the symbolic exchange of fire between the Canadian destroyer and the U.S. gun battery continued.
By way of contrast, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were serenaded by a massed barbershop quartet group of 200 voices.
As the Queen and her husband left the gleaming royal yacht, they were greeted by the thousands able to mass along the south shore of the Eisenhower lock area.
The members of the Massena Central school band struck up “God Save the Queen,” and the “Star Spangled Banner” as the big, colorful holiday-steeped crowd stood quietly.
Leaving the Britannia first, as is tradition for royalty, came smartly-garbed Queen Elizabeth, radiant at the U.S. reception and inclined to glance eagerly about the sea of friendly faces. Prince Philip set foot on the lockside with the queen’s minister in attendance for the day — George Hees, Canadian minister of transport.
Other members of the royal party left the Britannia to mount a specifically built platform where U.S.-Canadian representatives were awaiting the presence of Her Majesty.
Mr. Nixon greeted Queen Elizabeth cordially and she responded briefly. In the greeting party at the lock were Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller, Premier Leslie M. Frost of the province of Ontario, and Mrs. Frost.
Others on the platform to officially greet the royal couple were: Lewis G. Castle, Massena U.S. seaway administrator, Canadian ambassador to the United States A.D.P Heeney and Mrs. Heeney; U.S. Ambassador to Canada Richard B. Wigglesworth and Mrs. Wigglesworth; Ambassador Wiley Buchanan, state department protocol chief, and Mrs. Buchanan; Senators Jacob Javits and Kenneth B. Keating; Rep. Clarence E. Kilburn, Malone, and Mrs Kilburn; Deputy U.S. Seaway administrator Martin W. Ottersshagen and Mrs. Ottersshagen, and F. Lloyd Hosmer, town of Massena supervisor.
After the official greeting was over, the royal party and the U.S. hosts, proceeded through an aisle between areas provided for invited guests to waiting cars.
