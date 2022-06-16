Quilt raises funds for Samaritan 30 years ago

History report
Janet Robinson, left, and Marilyn Eager display the quilt that Eager made to raffle during a fundraiser at the House of the Good Samaritan/Samaritan-Keep Home Auxiliary benefit luncheon Oct. 14, 1992, at the Partridge Berry Inn.
Updated: June 16, 2022 @ 12:48 am
