Reenactors are up in arms over a change to the state’s gun laws that they say effectively bans reenactment events.
They say that under the new law that took effect Sept. 1, firearms including antique Civil War and Revolutionary War-era firearms are classified the same way as modern guns, and museums, parks and other locations open to the public are now considered “sensitive” areas where those weapons are prohibited.
Sensitive locations include public transportation; entertainment venues; bars and restaurants that serve alcohol; Times Square; polling sites; houses of worship; educational institutions; day cares, summer camps and places where children gather; playgrounds, parks and zoos; libraries; all government buildings; courthouses; health and medical facilities; emergency shelters, including homeless, youth or domestic violence shelters; and public demonstrations and rallies.
Bringing a weapon to any of those locations is now a felony.
Among the reenactments impacted are those held at Fort Tribute in Madrid. Fort Tribute volunteer coordinator and reenactor Scott A. Wilson said there are many more sites that will feel the impact.
“The newly passed firearm law has halted all historical reenactments, commemorations and living history demonstrations that were planned in the coming weeks,” he said, including at Fort Tribute, the Almanzo Wilder Farm in Burke, German Flatts at Old Fort Herkimer Church in the Mohawk Valley, and Angelica in Western New York.
“All are important to local and state tourism. More importantly, the continued education of our youth in how this great country was formed,” Mr. Wilson said.
Mr. Wilson has been a living historian for 22 years and said he has enjoyed the opportunity to share his in-depth knowledge of the American Civil War.
“Fort Tribute, a Civil War-era educational interpretive center, provides access to the people of St. Lawrence County and beyond the north country, giving hands-on living history education about the 6,000 men from our county who fought, 1861 to 1865,” he said.
He said clarification was needed for reenactments to continue as planned. Among the weapons that wouldn’t be permitted would be flint lock and percussion cap muskets, which are used for historical reenactments. Flint lock are used for French and Indian War, Revolutionary War and War of 1812 reenactments, and percussion cap muskets are used at Civil War events.
“Before Sept. 1, 2022, a Civil War-era black powder musket could be used in historical reenactments, drills, commemorations, ceremonial honor guards and firing demonstrations. Today, it would appear to violate the new law. It is important that clarification about the use of those in the context of historical demonstration purposes need to be made. As the law is written, there appears to be no exception made for these,” he said. “We need to act as quickly as possible to ensure our living history events, commemoration and battle reenactments can continue adding value that the rich New York state history has to offer and essential tourism.”
Timothy W. Cryderman, Fort de la Presentation vice president and reenactment coordinator, said Ogdensburg’s reenactment events would also be impacted negatively.
“It would basically put our reenactment in turmoil. We wouldn’t have them if they’re banned from city property and park property,” he said. “With that said, our historic park is actually private and I haven’t gotten any clear definition if we can have that on our site because we’re private.”
If they aren’t allowed to hold the event on private property, “that would basically kill our reenactment,” Mr. Cryderman said.
“It would definitely put a dent in programming because we sit there and explain the life of a soldier in the 18th century. We’d be very limited. I understand the concern about mass shootings, but most mass shootings are not done with these weapons as far as I know,” he said.
He said he knew some change was coming, but didn’t know what.
“I think they kind of threw it out there without much thought about the ramifications going forward,” he said. “It’s going to hurt economics. It’s going to do a number on that. It’s going to hurt Ogdensburg to a certain point because people do come for the reenactments and see the whole thing. I’m hoping they’ll roll it back a little bit and reconsider and see what it’s doing for damage.”
He said they’re scheduled to have an event on Feb. 18 and 19.
“I’ll start rolling out plans in a couple of weeks. I don’t want to start investing a lot of time and effort if it isn’t going to happen,” Mr. Cryderman said.
The new laws, which also increase training and require the disclosure of social media accounts for new permit applicants, were approved during a special legislative session held in June in response to a June 23 Supreme Court ruling. The conservative-leaning Supreme Court struck down a 109-year-old New York law that required people to demonstrate an extraordinary threat to their safety to be eligible for a license to carry a concealed gun outside their homes. With that law gone, anyone without a criminal record can generally now apply for permits to carry in public — and Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul acknowledged “there’s been an increase” in pistol applications across the state since the ruling.
The new “sensitive zones” aim to circumvent the Supreme Court decision by making nearly all weapon-wielding illegal in them, regardless of permits. Zones are expected to feature large signs informing people that they are opening themselves up to felony charges if they enter with a gun.
Several lawsuits have been filed challenging the legality of the new restrictions, including one that argues providing lists of social media accounts could violate the First Amendment and limit free expression.
A separate law took effect Sept. 4, requiring a license for purchases of semiautomatic rifles in New York and raising the age to buy the weapons from 18 to 21.
“It’s time to standardize this across the State of New York,” Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said at the end of August during a Manhattan news conference with Mayor Eric L. Adams and law enforcement officials. “We developed new standards, it will include training to make sure gun owners have the skills, the knowledge necessary, to carry, to store their guns.”
“We’re not stripping the right away, we’re just saying you have to do it in a very responsible way,” she added.
Joshua Wingler, a living history reenactor, portrays American soldiers in the Seven Years War, Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Mexican War and Civil War, “a hobby I have been into for 20 years starting in my senior year in high school,” he said.
“Because of the recent New York gun laws, we can no longer have any historical battle reenactments or demonstrations. The legislators made any and all firearms, including antique Civil War and Revolutionary War-era firearms, classify the same as modern guns. Because museums, parks or any location open to the public where they gather is now considered a ‘sensitive’ area, it makes bringing a firearm there a felony. Reenactments and museums across the state are now canceling their events en masse because of the legal ramifications of these gun laws,” he said.
“It is a blanket zero-tolerance legislation. There is no exceptions for museums or historic demonstrations,” Mr. Wingler added. “Like making firearms illegal across the whole Adirondack Park, these are the ramifications of rushing through a complicated piece of legislation without any time for things like this to be considered. This will negatively impact museums across the state with their educational outreach and revenue.”
Speaking in Plattsburgh on Thursday, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, called on Gov. Hochul to further clarify the new law.
“We’re finding another issue with this flawed legislation,” Assemblyman Jones said. “I just cannot express my disappointment in how this law was put through and implemented.” He said he is working with state officials to find a solution so reenactments and living history demonstrations can continue.
U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, also weighed in on the changes. In a news release issued Thursday, she called it “a continuation of Kathy Hochul’s attack on Upstate New York and North Country culture and values.”
“Far Left Democrats in Albany are so woefully out-of-touch that obsolete historical replica guns are too ‘offensive’ for them to see the sight of,” she said in a statement. “Upstate New York, the North Country, and all Americans know these historical events are integral to our communities, promote tourism to support our local economies, and celebrate fundamental moments in the creation of America.”
The New York Daily News contributed to this report.
