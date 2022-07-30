OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum will be hosting its fourth annual appraisal day on Aug. 13.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests are invited to bring antiques to the museum where they will then each be appraised for a $5 fee by Gerald Petro and his staff of Iroquois Auctions, Brewerton.
“Mr. Petro has worked as an appraiser for over 40 years,” said Melanie Flack, the museum’s director of development. “Guests will find him easy to talk to and very knowledgeable about antiques.”
In the past, over 100 antiques have been brought to the museum to be appraised.
“It is a wonderful opportunity for people to take advantage of right in their back door,” Ms. Flack said. “It also brings people from all over the state to Ogdensburg for the day. It’s time for them to dust off their treasures, grab those unique garage sale finds or bring in their favorite family heirloom and find out exactly how valuable it really is.”
For high-value items, the museum is asking people to call 315-561-9777 for a consultation. Mr. Petro will also be available to give a walk-through verbal appraisal in a home for $200.
The museum will also be open to the public that day.
For more information on appraisal say, Ms. Flack can be contacted at 315-393-2425.
