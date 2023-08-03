MASSENA — A retired town historian has stepped in while the town of Massena searches for a new historian.
Friday is the deadline for cover letters and resumes to be submitted to the Massena town clerk for the part-time position.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
MASSENA — A retired town historian has stepped in while the town of Massena searches for a new historian.
Friday is the deadline for cover letters and resumes to be submitted to the Massena town clerk for the part-time position.
The new historian will be responsible for researching and maintaining the history of Massena and serving as a resource for local educators. The individual must reside within the Massena Electric Department service area, pass an alcohol and drug screen, and have the necessary written and verbal communication skills.
Until a new historian is on board, MaryEllen T. Casselman has come out of retirement to oversee the town’s museum in the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum.
“This position would be per diem and temporary until a new historian can be hired,” Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said.
She said Casselman would stay on as long as necessary until the new historian is on board.
Casselman had served as the Chazy historian for two years and also served as a volunteer for the Massena Museum prior to being named town historian. She had served as town historian from March 26, 2012, until her retirement on April 30, 2022.
She had been involved in the closing of the former Massena Museum on East Orvis Street and the transfer of museum artifacts to the Celine G. Philibert Memorial Cultural Centre and Museum in downtown Massena in 2016.
Joshua Davis had been hired to replace Casselman, but resigned from the position this year.
In a letter read during a recent Massena Town Board meeting, Davis wrote, “I hereby resign my position as town historian and museum curator of the Celine Philibert Memorial Cultural Centre and Museum. Though it is no longer possible for me to spread 15 hours per week over five days, I will be organizing and making arrangements for the next historian until Friday, May 19, which will serve as my last day of work.”
He said changes in his personal life “have resulted in my position no longer being an adequate source of employment. I must thereby move on. I would like to take this time to thank the board for this opportunity and for supporting my work through this exciting year.”
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Reporter/Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.