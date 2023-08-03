Massena museum seeks new historian

MaryEllen T. Casselman, who served as Massena town historian until her retirement on April 30, 2022, has returned on a per diem basis until a new town historian can be hired. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A retired town historian has stepped in while the town of Massena searches for a new historian.

Friday is the deadline for cover letters and resumes to be submitted to the Massena town clerk for the part-time position.

