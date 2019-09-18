Revolutionary War encampment
MEXICO - Continental Arms Collectors Association’s Revolutionary War Unit will feature its annual Revolutionary War encampment at Behling Orchards, Potter Road, Mexico, from noon-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22. The public is invited to see authentic reproductions of tents and equipment including a wide variety of cooking utensils used during the period. The unit interprets a company from the 1st New York Regiment, Continental Army in 1782. They will give presentations covering uniforms, music and the use of their weapons and accouterments at 1 p.m. Using the 1779 “Regulations for the Order and Discipline of the Troops of the United States” they will also perform military drills and firings. Pictured are some members, of the unit, at Behling Orchards.

