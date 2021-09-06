Roadside marker dedicated in Volney

Legend and Lore Roadside Marker from William G. Pomeroy Foundation honoring the legend of how the Great bear Recreational Area got its name. Pictured are: Maggie Bocsor with Lila, Chris Waldron - Fulton Parks and Recreation, Debra Allen - Volney Town Historian and Dick Drosse - Friends of Great Bear.

VOLNEY - A joint celebration of the Friends of Great Bear and the town of Volney History Center was held Aug. 12 to dedicate a Legend and Lore Roadside Marker honoring the legend of how the Great Bear Recreational Area got its name.

The Great Bear Recreational Area, located on County Route 57 at the southern end of the town of Volney, started out as Great Bear Springs, shipping water across the country. Today the area’s 455 acres is open to the public. With almost eight miles of marked trails the area is used by hikers, mountain bikers, equestrians, cross country skiers and more.

The Legend and Lore Marker reads:

Great Bear

Local Lore Says A Young Native American Man Was Attacked Here By A Large Bear. Upon Vanquishing The Bear He Named The Spring Great Bear.

New York Folklore

William G. Pomeroy Foundation 2021

The Legend and Lore Roadside Marker was purchased with funds from a grant by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.

