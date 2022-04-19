RUTLAND — The roof of an old recreation center caved in during a wind storm over the weekend.
Built in 1921, the Rutland Community Center was used mostly for wedding receptions and fire department field days. James S. Williams Jr., who has been the Rutland town historian since January 2021, said the building was operated by a community coalition but hasn’t been used in more than 20 years.
He said the community’s thoughts on the building depends on who you ask. Mr. Williams said some people believe it’s an eyesore. He thinks, with a lot of renovations, that the center could be an asset to Rutland.
