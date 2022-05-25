SACKETS HARBOR — A grant is helping to spread the word about the local historical connection of Ulysses S. Grant.
This year, the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site in St. Louis, Mo., is celebrating the 200th birthday of the nation’s highest ranking general during the American Civil War and a two-term president during the Reconstruction Era.
The park itself will host more than 15 in-person programs throughout the year to commemorate the bicentennial and educate people of all ages about Grant’s legacy. That legacy is widespread. A “Virtual Tour of Grant-Related Historic Sites Around the United States,” by the Ulysses S Grant National Historic Site, includes a 1-minute segment on Sackets Harbor’s connection.
Jeannie I. Brennan, who turns 99 on July 4 and who is co-village historian, discovered that the national historic site was planning to produce the video through its newsletter, which she subscribes to. Mrs. Brennan shares historian duties with daughter Constance B. Barone, manager of the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site.
“Her caregiver was reading the newsletter a few months ago and it noted how they were going to do this video compilation and look for partnerships — places where Grant had been during his life,” Mrs. Barone said.
From 1848 to 1849, Army Lt. Ulysses S. Grant and his wife, Julia Dent Grant, were stationed at Madison Barracks. In 1851, Capt. Grant returned to Sackets Harbor, accompanied by his wife and son, Fred.
While at Sackets Harbor, the young soldier, an expert horseman, often rode into Watertown where he played cards and chatted with local residents. His wife, while considering Madison Barracks somewhat remote, has written that she enjoyed her stay there.
Mrs. Barone got in touch with Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site officials and told them she’d like to contribute to the 200th anniversary video.
“The criteria was that it had to be one minute, it had to explain why Grant was at the place, what it is today and what, today, people can do at the place,” Mrs. Barone said.
The full video, at 16 minutes, 15 seconds, features 11 historic sites around the country — from his birth place at Point Pleasant, Ohio, to the General Grant National Memorial in New York City — where people can visit and learn about Grant’s life and legacy. The Sackets Harbor legacy is at the 6:21 point in the video.
Mrs. Barone relied on two books for historical background: “The Personal Memoirs of Julia Dent Grant,” 1988, by Julia Dent Grant, and “Grant: A Biography,” by William S. McFeely, 1981.
Mrs. Barone found Julia’s personal memoirs particularly interesting.
“She had quite a bit to say about their posting in Sackets,” she said. “She talks about the house servants, by names, about the cooking and baking she did. It’s wonderful information. You could easily do a 20-minute life of Grant’s life in Sackets Harbor. There was a tremendous amount I couldn’t put in, just the very basic.”
Mrs. Barone was able to produce the video thanks to funding received two years ago by the Museum Association of New York, which was awarded Institute of Museum and Library Services CARES Act funds.
The battleground site received an iPad, and video production components. Video software, Adobe Premiere Rush, was pre-installed on the iPads. The Grant video was her second. She previously documented conservation stewards working to repoint masonry in the basement of the Union Hotel building.
“I got that done and by coincidence, I learned about the Grant site in St. Louis,” Ms. Barone said.
In another video made possible by the grant, battlefield staff member Nicole Cronk did the filming and editing for a cross-border collaboration last year with United Empire Loyalists’ Association of Canada that helped to honor the life of a Canadian soldier who was born a slave, set free after the death of his owner and fought for the British Crown, including fighting at the second Battle of Sackets Harbor in 1813. The video gives a synopsis the battle.
Other video projects included producing a Sackets Harbor segment for a consortium of historic forts along lakes Ontario and Erie.
