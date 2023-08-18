SACKETS HARBOR — The Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site will host two programs on Saturday giving visitors the opportunity to learn about two wars and also the “History Beneath Our Feet.”
Visiting reenactors at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site will link the story of the Spanish-American War and World War I for visitors. Guests will also hear about local soldiers whose lives were impacted by their service abroad. The program will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Spanish-American War international conflict gave troops stationed at Madison Barracks exposure to very different cultures while deployed to Cuba and the Philippines. Tangible reminders of that service are the Madison Barracks stone water tower plaque and the embossed name “Balangiga” on the concrete pedestal nearby. Guests will also learn details of that 9th Infantry plaque and the Balangiga story from Saturday’s living-history specialists presenting in uniforms with accoutrements of that 1898 conflict.
In 1917, as the United State became involved in World War I, Sackets Harbor’s Madison Barracks Army post hosted an officer’s training camp where at least 2,500 troops needed temporary housing. As the war ended, Madison Barracks became “General Hospital -37,” receiving many wounded in mind and body. Yet, after the war some very different residents there included European “war brides.” At that time, the Sackets Harbor Navy yard headquartered New York Naval Militia summer training.
Location of the event is the Navy Yard lawn at the terminus of West Main Street.
From 1 to 2 p.m. by the hill at the site’s barn, archaeologist Tim Abel will present the program, “History Beneath Our Feet: The Archaeology of Battle Spaces,” a battleground hands-on learning lab immersion.
