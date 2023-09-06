SACKETS HARBOR — The annual War of 1812 North American Grand Tactical will be hosted by the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site next summer.
The event, July 27-28, will bring hundreds of War of 1812 reenactors, a dozen watercraft, musicians and dancers, living history specialists, along with War of 1812 historians and authors.
In summer 2010, the Sackets Harbor community also hosted the Grand Tactical. That event drew more than 400 experts and the event attracted thousands to the village.
Sackets Harbor is ranked by the National Park Service as one of the top sites of importance in the war. The site features an expansive pristine battleground including 24-acre Horse Island, key land in the 29 May 1813 Second Battle of Sackets Harbor.
Annually, Grand Tactical planners select a U.S. or Canadian venue for the signature event. The 2024 event is supported by the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation Bureau of Historic Sites, Sackets Harbor Battlefield Alliance, War of 1812 Crown Forces North American and U.S. Military and Naval Commands.
