Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum grand reopening

Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum exhibits.

OSWEGO - The community is invited to celebrate the grand reopening of the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum. This event will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at the museum. The museum is located at 2 E. Seventh St. (Fort Ontario).

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will include short speeches from state and community leaders. Complimentary tours of the new exhibits will begin after the ceremony led by board members.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.