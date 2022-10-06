Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum grand reopening

OSWEGO - The community is invited to celebrate the grand reopening of the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum. This event will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at the museum. The museum is located at 2 E. Seventh St. (Fort Ontario).
The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will include short speeches from state and community leaders. Complimentary tours of the new exhibits will begin after the ceremony led by board members.
At 2:30 p.m. tours of the historic Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter Grounds will be led by Paul Lear, site manager at Fort Ontario.
This event is free and open to the public.
Refreshments will be served.
This shelter was the only World War II Refugee Center located in the United States for victims of the Holocaust. On Aug. 5, 1944, nearly 1,000 refugees fleeing Nazi persecution during the Holocaust were brought to the U.S. as “guests” of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. These refugees were housed at Fort Ontario in Oswego until February, 1946. They were the only refugees taken in by the U.S. during World War II. Oswego, a city of just over 18,000, became home to the country’s only refugee shelter. It was supposed to be the first of many temporary shelters, it turned out to be the only one. The refugees story is told at the museum.... a memorial to suffering and the triumph of the human spirit.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.