OSWEGO – I didn’t expect much real news to come out of it. Covering ribbon cuttings and grand openings is often like that. The photo pretty much says it all. And so, the speeches were fine, the dignitaries or their representatives were all there, the crowd of about 135 people was larger than the 100 who were expected, the weather was cold and windy, but the mood was warm and friendly, and all was going as those things do, until a man and his family was introduced and joined a member of the board at the outdoor podium at this grand re-opening of the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum Sunday, Oct. 9.
He spoke very little and then with little formality or ostentation handed something to the board member. And there it was, a little something that almost tops the reason behind this whole event, the opening of Safe Haven’s new exhibits, extremely well-done and splendid in themselves, this little gift, wrapped in a plastic bag, a little book known as the “Posie Book” of children’s poems and autographs including a poem written and signed by classmate Anne Frank.
There’s not much that symbolizes the deep sadness of the innocent death of millions at the hands of a monster more than the story of Anne Frank. And to have this book, including a poem written and signed by her, is a remarkable gift and immeasurable treasure. It will become a permanent exhibit within the museum and will also tour the United States.
Safe Haven President Audrey Hurley opened this re-opening with a touching story:
“I’d like to begin today’s event with a story that has been with me for as long as I can remember, and one that literally changed my life,” she began. “Once upon a time, there was a little Jewish girl from Brooklyn. She was the first grandchild on her dad’s side and the second grandchild on her mom’s side. She knew that she was special and the center of her grandparents’ lives. They didn’t tell her how special she was, but she saw it in their eyes every time they saw her. And in every instance, they made her feel loved, adored, and just plain happy. And she adored them too. They made her feel safe. They did things for her. They took her places, and they bought her things, things her parents said no to, but things grandmas and grandpas can say yes to. She quietly thought of them as the yes people in her life, and she tried very hard not to abuse it.
“One day the little Jewish girl from Brooklyn went to a new school, and although she was only seven-and-a-half years old, she was finally in third grade. She made new friends at her new school, and it was during recess one day that a good friend released her pretty golden heart that she wore around her neck on a pretty gold chain. And as her friend admired it, the little Jewish girl from Brooklyn explained, ‘It was given to me by my great grandma when I was born. My mom gave it to me once when she thought I was old enough, and I bit into it. See my teeth marks?’ she said. But the friend looked puzzled and asked, ‘What is a great-grandma?’ And the little Jewish girl from Brooklyn answered, ‘A great-grandma is the mommy of your grandma or grandpa.’ And the friend said, ‘I don’t have a grandma or grandpa.’ The little Jewish girl from Brooklyn said, ‘Of course you do. Everybody has grandmas and grandpas. They’re the people who always say yes to you.’ And then the young friend said something to the little Jewish girl that remained and haunted her for the rest of her life.
“The third-grade friend said, ‘No. I don’t have a grandma or a grandpa.’ And the little Jewish girl from Brooklyn quietly said, ‘What do you mean?’
“‘My grandma and my grandpa were killed far away from here by a bad man who hated Jewish people. My grandma and my grandpa were killed by him, and they had no way to run away and no one to help them.’
“The little Jewish girl from Brooklyn came home that day and told her parents. But no explanation that her mother or father gave could ever make her stop feeling sad or wondering how anyone could possibly live without their grandmas and grandpas. And as she grew up, the Jewish girl from Brooklyn never forgot her special young friend who never got to meet the beloved yes people in her life.
“It is my privilege, as that once little Jewish girl from Brooklyn,” Audrey Hurley concluded, “to have the honor of being president of the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum that celebrates 987 survivors of the Holocaust who were sheltered at Fort Ontario from 1944 to 1946 and were able to flee from the genocide and inhumane madness that was the Holocaust. Survivors who were able to become mothers and fathers and who could get to be the cherished grandparents of grandchildren who adored them, and in whose lives they’d be the beloved yes people. They are among the small group of Holocaust survivors whose harrowing stories of suffering, loss, and resilience are the narratives of our museum’s exhibits. And we also want to recognize and celebrate today the Oswego community that embraced these fleeing European survivors with their special brand of humanitarian outreach of compassion, generosity, and friendship that modern-day Oswegonians can acknowledge with a deep sense of pride. Thank you all for joining us today. We are humbled by your support.”
This was followed by a number of speeches and congratulations from board members, elected officials and their representatives.
Following the ceremony all entered the museum where new exhibits with somewhat of a new focus were there for all to see and explore. Many are now interactive offering a wealth of knowledge to those who take the time to experience them. This day the museum being quite crowded, I couldn’t take the time such a rich history deserves. All the better, though, for it gives me a perfect reason to return, and for you, possibly a future story to read. But don’t wait. Visit the Safe Haven Museum when you can. It’s well worth your time and surely better than any story of it I can write.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.