OSWEGO – I didn’t expect much real news to come out of it. Covering ribbon cuttings and grand openings is often like that. The photo pretty much says it all. And so, the speeches were fine, the dignitaries or their representatives were all there, the crowd of about 135 people was larger than the 100 who were expected, the weather was cold and windy, but the mood was warm and friendly, and all was going as those things do, until a man and his family was introduced and joined a member of the board at the outdoor podium at this grand re-opening of the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum Sunday, Oct. 9.

He spoke very little and then with little formality or ostentation handed something to the board member. And there it was, a little something that almost tops the reason behind this whole event, the opening of Safe Haven’s new exhibits, extremely well-done and splendid in themselves, this little gift, wrapped in a plastic bag, a little book known as the “Posie Book” of children’s poems and autographs including a poem written and signed by classmate Anne Frank.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.