SANDY CREEK - The Sandy Creek History Center is having an open house from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday Oct. 19.
The center, located in the basement of the Sandy Creek Town Hall on Harwood Drive, contains oodles of artifacts and written materials about the history of the Sandy Creek area.
During the open house, town Historian Charlene Cole will tell attendees about what records are kept at the History Center. There also will be a tour, a showing of before and after photos of the Blount Parker Employee Building and displays of other town treasures.
There also will be a project for children in which they can make their own family tree to take home.
Town Supervisor Nancy Ridgeway said area residents will be astounded when they see the amount of historical information and displays the town has in the history center.
