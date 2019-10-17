Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Periods of rain. High 49F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.