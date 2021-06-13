PHOENIX — The first program of 2021 at the newly repaired Schroeppel Historical Society building, 486 Main St., Phoenix, will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, June 21.
“A Look Back at Pennellville,” back by popular request, will consist of a sharing of memories, photos and stories about Pennellville’s rich history.
The program will be audience-driven, so bring a friend or friends (especially if they are from Pennellville) and be ready to share stories, photos, or memorabilia on any aspects of Pennellville history that are meaningful. Perhaps memories will be stirred if fortunate enough to have poignant objects such as this recent painting by Emily Gushea, based on an early photo of the original Pennellville covered bridge.
The program is free and open to the public, with refreshments courtesy of Schroeppel Historical Society members. Donations are greatly appreciated.
