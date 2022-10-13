PHOENIX - The Schroeppel Historical Society will offer two very different programs on Saturday, Oct. 15 and Monday, Oct. 17. The Saturday program, “Twilight Rose,” features Eileen Rose, twice nominated Sammy Award singer and Appalachian Dulcimer player on Saturday, from 2-3 p.m. She has played and sung in several area bands consisting of Old-Tyme mountain music, gospel, folk, country and rock and roll.
The Monday program, “The Free-Loving Perfectionists of Baldwinsville” was developed by presenter Steve McMahon. From 7-9 p.m., he will tell the story of the Erie Canal opening Upstate New York to new social and religious ideas, and leaving traditional ideals behind. He will focus on to upstate communes active in the mid-1800s, including the Oneida community in Kenwood and community place in Mottville.
