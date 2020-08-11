Did you know that Albert Einstein spent several summers vacationing in the Adirondack village of Saranac Lake? Since this week marks the 75th anniversary of VJ-Day — that’s “Victory over Japan Day,” the day Japan surrendered and essentially ended World War II — it seemed like a good time to explore the topic.
Einstein was famously private. He came to Saranac Lake for the first time in July 1936 to spend his summer vacation from Princeton in relative anonymity. As the Times reported, Einstein said he was there to escape those who “peer into my windows.”
Still, though, Einstein stuck out in Saranac Lake. Residents reported seeing him out on a sailboat most days. His first year there, the Times noted with some pride that the professor was renting a sailboat that belonged to A.B. Anderson, relief manager of the Olympic theater in Watertown. In fact, renting the boat was one of the first things he did when he arrived on July 1. “Within an hour or two,” the paper reported, he was out on the water.
Sailing had been a hobby of Einstein’s all of his adult life, beginning in Germany. But by the time he arrived as an older adult to Saranac Lake, he was a bit more eccentric about it. He showed up to the dock every morning in a wrinkled white shirt and gray slacks. He never learned to swim but he refused to take life jackets onboard. He also refused maps and compasses, instead preferring to just go where the wind took him. As Christine Jerome wrote in Adirondack Life magazine in 2016, sailing gave him “an opportunity to drift and think.”
Not surprisingly, then, he much preferred sailboats to motorized boats. He once explained that he loved sailing because it was “the sport that demands the least energy.” I can relate.
But don’t think Einstein’s boat excursions were all lazy drifts on long summer days. He had plenty of adventure along the way, and he loved it. Only two days after the Times ran the story about him renting a boat, it ran another detailing how he had to be towed, much to his chagrin, eight miles down the Saranac River back home.
Einstein was annoyed at having to be rescued because he had wanted adventure. Being towed back by a motor boat was not the look he was going for.
On the trip back, “Einstein puffed at his old briar pipe, and [made] complimentary remarks about the Adirondack scenery that was unfolded before him.” And although he wasn’t thrilled about the tow, he graciously thanked his rescuer before disembarking.
A few years later in 1941, this time in his own boat, Tinef, Einstein capsized while out on Lower Saranac Lake and his foot caught in the boat’s rigging. A 10-year-old boy, Don Duso who happened to be out on the lake came to the rescue, probably saving his life.
Duso, incidentally, grew up to be a notable Saranac Lake figure — he owned the Crescent Bay Marina, he was the Chief of the Saranac Lake Fire Department and he chaired the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival for 23 years. Rescuing Albert Einstein only added to the legend of Don Duso, who died in 2010 at the age of 78.
Einstein also famously loved music. He often stated that his “backup career” was to be a musician. He was especially fond of the violin and he brought his to Saranac Lake every summer.
In 1936, when his appearance in the village was still something of a novelty to residents, 84-year-old James Robbins took the opportunity to show Einstein his violin. Apparently, it was a genuine Stradivarius, an extremely valuable type made in the 17th and 18th centuries. After examining Robbins’s violin carefully, Einstein asked for the bow and gave an impromptu concert right there on the dock.
“For more than ten minutes the strains of classic music drifted through the gathering darkness as the professor with eyes closed and his bushy hair waving gently in the breeze, played,” the Times wrote. “‘Never, never have I held such a precious instrument,’ he declared enthusiastically. ‘If it were mine, I would never let it from my sight. Such a violin!’”
The summer of 1945 — the summer the atomic bombs were detonated in Japan and WWII ended — was the final summer Einstein would spend in the Adirondacks. After years of declining health, Einstein died of an abdominal aortic aneurysm in Princeton on April 18, 1955. The headline in the Times announcing his death (front page and center, of course) read “Einstein, Science Wizard, Dies at 76.”
Something else ran in the Times that day that I found fitting. Right next to an article about Einstein’s ties to the north country was a story about the first of the 1,700 Watertown school children who received the “Salk polio vaccine.”
From one scientist to another. The passing of the torch. I imagine Einstein would have preferred the news of the life-saving polio vaccine be front and center instead of that of his death. But a generation of Saranac Lake residents likely never forgot those six summers they hobnobbed with one of the greatest scientists of all time.
Kelly Burdick is the archivist at the Watertown Daily Times. Listen to Second Look podcast, hosted by Kelly, online at wdt.me/secondlook, nny360.com or on your favorite podcast app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.