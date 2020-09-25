Share COVID-19 experience with the Oswego County Historical Society

OSWEGO COUNTY – The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for people to grapple with as so many changes quickly altered their daily lives. As a community, everyone learned to adapt to these circumstances in various ways.
Parents taught their children at home for the first time, workers and families used technology to communicate with employers and loved ones, and everyone took precautions in public such as wearing face coverings and standing six feet apart.
The dark side of this pandemic has been tempered by the light. Many lives were lost to this tragic illness and people experienced heightened anxiety and depression. Businesses emptied which led to some permanent closures. However, friends and neighbors stepped up to assist others in need and essential workers of all kinds braved the storm to help everyone maintain a sense of normalcy and safety.
This era will be remembered forever, and the Oswego County Historical Society (OCHS) would like to record the stories of those living in it now. This is an opportunity for people to share their unique and extraordinary experiences of this unprecedented time. Their first-hand accounts will be collected and preserved by OCHS and used as research and educational materials, exhibits and digital output.
To submit electronic materials for this project send email to ochs@rbhousemusem.org. Anyone that does not have digital file abilities can send materials by mail to the Oswego County Historical Society, 135 E. Third St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126. For any additional questions about the project or to arrange a method to have files donated and preserved call OCHS at 315-343-1342.
