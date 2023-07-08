Shipwrecks featured at Maritime Museum in Oswego

The “Shipwrecks of Upstate New York” exhibit features 25 3D printed and hand-painted scale models of wreck sites beneath the waters of central New York. Pictured from left are Dennis Gerber, Michael Pittavino of the Maritime Museum, and Tim Caza. Provided photo

OSWEGO — Have you ever wondered what the shipwrecks below Lake Ontario look like? Now you can see them in vivid detail, courtesy of the efforts of local underwater explorers.

The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is hosting the new exhibit “Shipwrecks of Upstate New York,” now available for viewing through the 2023 season.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.