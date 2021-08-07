CLIFTON-FINE — To recognize, honor, and celebrate all of the people who worked at both the Newton Falls Paper Mill and the J&L Steel Company at Benson Mines before both operations were shuttered, the South Woods Historical Society will hold a history fair at the Clifton-Fine Arena in Star Lake.
The fair will be held Aug. 14 and 15, according to Mark Friden, president and founder of the SWHS.
“We want to recognize all of the contributions that both companies and their employees made to the community,” Mr. Friden said.
“This event offers a chance for them to get together and see people, and for us to give back to those who have given so much to the community,” he said.
Mr. Friden mentioned a few of the things those companies gave to the community, including the creation of Clifton-Fine Central School and the Clifton-Fine hospital.
They also supported the expansion of the golf course, as well as blood drives, pee-wee baseball, and bowling leagues, and “all kinds of other things,” he said.
“What we’re doing is putting on display a large number of old historical photos from Newton Falls and Benson Mines,” Mr. Friden said.
He said they are also preparing a 16-page souvenir booklet with historical writeups and pictures that will be given out free of charge.
Mr. Friden said that not too far from the Clifton-Fine Arena is an old schoolhouse built in 1892, now called the Adirondack Exhibit Center.
Here, he said, the Western Adirondack Railroad Modelers will be displaying model trains and other historical miniatures based on historical photographs during the fair.
There won’t be any food provided at the fair location, but Mr. Friden said they are preparing a board with a list of nearby food options, including the locations and operating hours, for patrons to see. Water will be available. An EMT will be standing by in case of emergency.
The event is free and open to the public, but donations to the historical society will be gladly accepted, he said.
The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
