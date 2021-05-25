CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators on Monday night passed a resolution appointing Nancy J. LaFaver as county historian.
Ms. LaFaver was appointed to the position on an interim basis in August, but will now be acting in an official capacity with county records and on historical grant programs.
The county historian was previously a joint role with the St. Lawrence County Historical Association executive director, but moving forward, the Historical Association’s executive director will be relieved of county historian duties, county Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said.
An executive director search is in progress; application instructions and a full job description are posted to the Historical Association website, slcha.org.
Monday’s resolution was passed by the county Finance Committee, and will go before the full board on June 7 for final approval.
