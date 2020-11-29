St. Lawrence County moves forward funding for historical digital archiving

CANTON — The many secrets and treasures held in the archives of the St. Lawrence County Historical Association may soon be easily available to the world.
County legislators took a move toward allocating $12,500 to the historical association for it to overhaul its website and digitize many of its archives.
“I’m honestly astonished at how many historical resources that St. Lawrence County has,” newly appointed St. Lawrence County Historical Association Director Ashley E. Maready told the board. “Right now they’re in our research room, they’re in our archives and they’re not out there for people for people to discover. I feel like this is such a great untapped resource and us getting this extra bit of funding would make huge strides for the museum, for the historical association and indeed for St. Lawrence County in general.”
The 2020 budget had included contingency funds meant for the historical association, but after a change in executive directors and general uncertainty during the early months of the pandemic, the project was put on hold.
Lenore Zaunere, Town of Hermon historian and one of the lead volunteers working on the web and digitization initiative, said that genealogy is an incredibly important focus for many people visiting the historical association’s collections in Canton. Making them available online would then give access and open up doors for more people to dig into their family history, potentially making ties with people across the world.
“In order to remain a viable repository for our wonderful local history, we need to be more responsive for the technology of today,” Ms. Zaunere said.
That point was echoed by James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, who regularly touts the tourism benefits in addition to the historical value of many of the county’s landmarks and artifacts.
“It’s very hard for people to understand just how valuable having this on the web to view all these historical treasures that are in our archive,” Mr. Reagen said.
From the $12,500, the historical association will specifically purchase a professional document camera and software as well as web development services and other computer equipment. The resolution was approved at the Board of Legislators’ Finance Committee meeting unanimously via voice vote.
