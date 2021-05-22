MADRID — With a weekend pre-enactment to the re-enactment, Fort Tribute is readying for its first full summer of programming.
Built last year at the St. Lawrence County Power and Equipment Museum in partnership with the county Historical Association, Fort Tribute is growing as an interactive exhibit and will host the region’s annual Civil War Re-enactment Weekend, previously held at Robert Moses State Park in Massena.
The 2020 event was canceled amid the summer peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is returning in July. Re-enactment Weekend is slated for July 24 and 25, and will feature a range of re-enactors, including those from the local Alexander’s Battery and the 11th New York Volunteer Infantry Regiment. Medical, supply and music demonstrations, historian presentations and fort tours complete the weekend.
The fort complements same-era museum exhibits, including an original Evans Mills school house, blacksmith shop and log cabin. Some two dozen other structures — an equine pavilion, a carriage barn, saw and shingle mill, cobbler shop, textile building, antique tractor building and farmhouse — dot the 115-acre outdoor museum property, at 1755 Route 345 in Madrid.
During a Saturday tour of Fort Tribute, the museum’s latest addition, the fort’s volunteer coordinator Scott A. Wilson said the pandemic year paused re-enactment events nationwide, though volunteers have been able to enhance the fort since its official September opening.
“It’s been a long winter’s quarter, as they’d call it,” Mr. Wilson said, in uniform as lieutenant colonel of the fort and the 11th New York.
A re-enactor for more than 20 years, Mr. Wilson said the fort project started as a pathway for a more permanent re-enactment home and a tribute to the 6,000 soldiers from St. Lawrence County who fought in the Civil War. But it’s continuing to evolve into an education center, he added, now with a barracks, headquarters, parade ground with centerpiece flagpole and in-progress sutler building. In replica setups, real models, maps, uniforms and equipment are housed in each building.
Mr. Wilson said he hopes to have the interior exhibit components more formalized by next year.
Steven M. Dustin, a retired antique dealer from Malone, sat outside the barracks Saturday, listening as Mr. Wilson and other volunteers fielded questions from visitors. The tour served as a summer preview and was part of the Historical Association’s ongoing Civil War Roundtable program.
Mr. Dustin said he’s been involved in re-enactments for the last six years. When he heard — and felt — the first artillery blast of a skirmish, he recalled thinking: “That’s it, I’m joining.”
As an antique dealer, he’s collected artifacts of all histories and geographies, and as a supply corporal for the 11th New York, he relishes in bringing his supply wagon to events.
New to this year’s Reenactment Weekend are a tin-type photographer and a fife and drum corps from Massachusetts.
Mr. Wilson said monthly campfire events, each focusing on a Civil War component or element of garrison life, are also planned. Exploring war-era letter writing or music are possibilities.
To learn more about Fort Tribute or register for Reenactment Weekend, visit forttribute.org.
The fort is funded by individual donors and grants from several state and regional organizations, including SeaComm Federal Credit Union, the New York Power Authority, the St. Lawrence River Valley Redevelopment Agency and the Alcoa Foundation.
