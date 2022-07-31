MALONE — A stained-glass map of the village of Chateaugay, with an accompanying plaque, will join similar maps of three other Franklin County villages in the county courthouse on West Main Street.
Work on the new map was made possible by the Bev Quenville Art Fund, which is managed by the Adirondack Foundation, said Jenny Gessler, president of the Foothills Art Society. A grant from the foundation was awarded to the art society.
Michael Hart, a Malone artist, worked with local art students Abbie Carnahan, Timberly Garland and Kylie Rivera, who were recommended for the project by Edith Thompson, an art teacher at Franklin Academy.
Their work on the map of Chateaugay will join stained-glass maps of the villages of Malone, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake, also the products of Hart collaborating with local students.
“The students who are deciding to take this on are students who are already excited about art in the first place. This just gives them an opportunity to try something and do something that they might not ordinarily get an opportunity to do,” Gessler said. “To me it is a wonderful opportunity for the students. They may, at the end of it, like it, or they may not. But if they do like it, it’s something they can remember and move forward with and add to their repertoire.”
The title of the Chateaugay work is Among the Fields.
As the project developed, the fields surrounding the village of Chateaugay became more important as a design element, according to a news release on the project. An interesting representation of the wind towers developed, the release said, with all project participants growing to appreciate the empty space that became such an important part of the design.
“It’s just been lovely. They get students involved, teach them how to do the stained glass and then they hang the art up in the courthouse,” Gessler said.
The map of Malone was added to the county courthouse in 2007, the map of Saranac Lake in 2011, and the map of Tupper Lake in July 2021. The maps hang in the same portion of the third floor of the building.
“All together they are quite the study. I hope they keep doing it,” Gessler said. “We’ve hit the big villages in Franklin County, but I am sure smaller communities would like to be involved as well.”
The first map was the brainchild of Hart, according to Bev Quenville, who said Hart was attracted to the idea of making art for public spaces.
“It was his concept, the whole idea of the fund is to have a professional artist mentor student artists in the creation of a community work of art,” Quenville said.
Quenville said Jenn Bilow donated the back studio space of Downtown Artist Cellar to accommodate the work on the Chateaugay map, adding that it took Hart and the three students three months of working after school to complete the map.
After explaining the concept of the project, Quenville said Hart taught the three students how to cut the glass and solder the pieces together. Students were encouraged to make color and texture choices as they filled in the different shapes on the map.
Carnahan found she liked working on the bright blue river and the map’s smaller pieces best, according to the news release. The project changed as interaction between all its participants increased. Rivera said she loved working with the team to complete the project.
“For me I like stained glass, I always have, and this has been kind of an eye-opener on how to work with it,” Gessler said. “I never would have thought to do an aerial view of the village before and to make it so colorful and beautiful out of something like glass is incredible to me. To be able to put it into a public place like a courthouse where everybody can go and enjoy it and see it and be proud of the community they live in, to me that is a cool thing.”
Quenville, a retired art teacher who taught at Franklin Academy, said the fund got its start after her retirement.
“When I retired from teaching, some of my colleagues organized an art auction and we raised the seed money to start the fund, and we raised enough money to open a fund with the Adirondack Foundation,” Quenville said. “What happens is the interest from the fund is given, each year, as a grant, to a nonprofit.”
Quenville said retired Franklin County Court Judge Robert G. Main Jr., expressed interest in the original map, the one of Malone, and that is why they are now displayed in the courthouse he used to work in.
“Michael liked the idea of using public space, the villages,” Quenville said. “Then along the way, we hadn’t planned this originally, but along the way since Judge Main expressed quite a bit of interest in the idea of the different villages of Franklin County, it was really his idea to hang the series in the courthouse. He has been a big help.”
Money from the Bev Quenville Art Fund, set up in 2004, has provided opportunities for student artists to work with professional artists on the stained-glass map projects and a stained-glass panel in the chapel at The Alice Center, Quenville said.
In addition to the grant awarded to Foothills for the Chateaugay stained glass, Pecore Bessette, who hails from Chateaugay and is still active in the Adirondack Foundation, helped to fund the most recent map project.
Members of the public are invited to stop in and view the completed maps during the courthouse’s open hours.
“It’s a great way for people in the community to see beautiful art of something they know and love, their own community,” Gessler said.
Donations to future projects of the Bev Quenville Art Fund can be made online to www.adirondackfoundation.org/give-back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.