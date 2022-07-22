LOWVILLE — “I want people to leave today behind and walk into yesterday when they visit the exhibit,” said James E. Hall Sr., of Copenhagen, an exhibitor at the Lewis County Fair.
Mr. Hall has been at the fairgrounds for about 25 years as a volunteer, but the antiques building where he volunteers has been there long before.
Before Mr. Hall and fellow exhibitor Al Higby, a chairperson on the fair board, first brought the antiques to the fair, the building was occupied for 4-H use.
Individuals bring antiques to donate and most of the items will stay there long-term, never to be sold.
“My main purpose is to educate the younger kids about how we used to live and bring back memories to the older people who visit,” Mr. Hall said.
Every year the organizer tries to change each display or rearrange lasting exhibits to create something a little different for viewers to see.
The first year the display was held brought in a little more than 500 people the whole week. On opening day of the Lewis County Fair on Tuesday, the display received more than 400 visitors in one day. Visitors are encouraged to view the sign-in book that dates back to 2000.
“I love it here. I do this to contribute to the fair ... but, if it wasn’t for my volunteers I couldn’t get it done,” said the antiquer.
The antique building is always in need of volunteers.
Mr. Hall and his six or so volunteers spend about five hours a day for a week setting up the antique display.
On display are a section for children to play with toys. The Hop Ching checkers, linking logs and typewriters are far removed from the electronic gadgets children play with today. It is like taking a step back in time when you look at the displays of an old home model, something the new generation might never have been exposed to otherwise.
Similarly, the old desks and blackboard bring back memories of one-room school houses that were commonplace in rural regions of the country like in Lewis County.
Mr. Hall is a show person and has worked for the International Independent Showman’s Association since 1970. Mr. Higby, a fellow volunteer at the antiques building, is a former teacher in the South Lewis School District.
“I could sit in here all day,” Mr. Hall said. “I could never pick a favorite exhibit, I love it all.”
It will take about five hours for everything to be packed away on Sunday, and Mr. Hall, “is excited to see everyone who comes through.”
