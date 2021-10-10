Steve McMahon presents “Something’s Up on Downer Street”

PHOENIX - At 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, Steve McMahon will present “Something’s Up on Downer Street” to the Schroeppel Historical Society, 486 Main St., Phoenix.
It’s the story of how the wave of spiritualism that swept through upstate New York in the late-19th century washed up on the shores of the Seneca River, leaving a lasting impression on one prominent family in the Baldwinsville community.
This is an updated version of a presentation that he delivered two years ago to the Beauchamp Historical Club in Baldwinsville, with additional information relating to the spiritualism movement in Oswego County, and specifically, Phoenix.
McMahon develops and delivers well-researched articles and presentations regarding local history, with a focus on how 19th-century national history influenced the lives of people living in local communities.
There will be free refreshments.
Admission is free, however donations will be accepted.
Wear a mask if unvaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.