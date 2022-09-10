Talk on Gerrit Smith’s family Sept. 15

Hear Norm Dann talk about Gerrit Smith and Gerrit’s family in the Oswego Public Library.

OSWEGO - Hear Norm Dann talk about Gerrit Smith and Gerrit’s family in the Oswego Public Library Community Room at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. The library is located at 120 E. Second St., across from the Oswego County Courthouse, and is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Everyone is welcome.

Dann’s latest book is “The Gerrit and Ann Smith Family of Peterboro, New York Through a Century of Reform.” It is a synopsis of the five biographies he wrote on the members of that family (Peter Smith, Gerrit, Ann Greene, and Elizabeth). The first half of the book is a detailed treatment of The Reform Era – a prelude to prepare readers to understand the context in which the family lived; the second half examines how the Smiths navigated through the complex mix of reform issues, and how and why they dedicated themselves and their resources to such risky efforts as abolition and women’s rights.

