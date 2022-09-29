MARTINSBURG — Driving along Route 26 just south of the hamlet of Martinsburg you may have seen a historical marker noting Hough’s Cave.
Placed in 1931, the sign denotes the caves on land formerly owned by Horatio G. Hough that the abolitionist used to hide runaway enslaved people prior to the Civil War.
“After dark, Horatio would gather the runaways and hide them in the bottom of a wagon outfitted with a false bottom,” Bette Smith Lathan, of the Martinsburg Historical Society, wrote in a 2020 history column published in the Journal & Republican. “After dark, on many a night, the wagon would head north on Route 26 to another safe location, or station, in the town of Denmark.”
The public will have the opportunity to learn more about the stop along the underground railroad that aided in the escape to Canada and the Hough family during an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. William F. Greer Jr., the great-great nephew of Mr. Hough will speak during the event hosted by the Martinsburg Historical Society at the Old Martinsburg Town Hall, 6682 Route 26.
Mr. Greer of Portland, Oregon, said he became interested in his family’s history through stories his grandmother Edith Hough Greer told. Twice in his youth at ages 8 and 16, Mr. Greer traveled with his grandmother to her ancestral home and he remembers visiting his great aunt Marjorie in 1965 when she lived at Greystone Manor.
Wanting to return to the area, which was an important part of his family’s history, Mr. Greer, a retired lawyer and labor arbitrator, contacted Mrs. Lathan who invited him to speak at the open house.
In August, the historical society named Mr. Hough, a notable personality from Martinsburg history, as its Citizen of the Year.
“He risked condemnation by his community and his church to help enslaved people along the path to freedom,” Mrs. Lathan said of the posthumous honor.
