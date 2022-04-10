The historical epicenter of activity in Jefferson County

History report
The New York State Armory of Watertown was once the epicenter of Jefferson County events for about 80 years until it was demolished in 1964.
Designed by the architect John A. Wood. It was erected in 1879, on the corner of Arsenal and Jackman Street (a lost street), after a couple years of deliberation as to where to put it.
Washington Street, between Pratt and Woodruff Streets (where Samaritan Medical Center is now) was in the running as its possible location.
The original function of armories was to provide a protected location where local militia could gather and train, as well as store their arms and ammunition.
Units that utilized the Armory over the years were the 35th Infantry Battalion (1879-1881), the 39th Separate Company (1881-1897), Nucleus of Co. E, 203rd New York, Volunteers of Spanish American War, Co. C, 4th Infantry Battalion (1899-1904),Co. C, 1st Infantry Regiment (1905-?) and the 127th Ordnance (1961-1964).
Other uses for the Armory included car shows, dances, and special gatherings such as a public viewing of the 1920 World Series on what was called an “Electro Board”. During the Spanish Flu epidemic it was used as a makeshift hospital.
In 1964 it made the Urban Renewal demolition list and was torn down along with the surrounding buildings clearing way for a new, modern Woolworth’s Co. building and parking garage. After years of being a call center, the Watertown Family YMCA is converting the building into a downtown community and aquatics center.
