The history of a musical find: the discovery of “The Golden Cage”

OSWEGO – As SUNY Oswego Professor Emeritus Marilynn Smiley would surely agree, there are events in life that almost seem destined to be. On Oct. 28, she presented to a group of about 20 gathered at the Oswego Library the story of the discovery of an operetta composed by a refugee at Fort Ontario with words by another well-known artist there. This is the story of the discovery of “The Golden Cage,” which will be performed Nov. 12 and 13 by the Oswego Opera Theater at SUNY Oswego’s Waterman Theater.
“First of all,” Smiley began, “we all like a good mystery story, and finding the story of ‘The Golden Cage’ is like a mystery story. So many discoveries result from coincidences, accidental contact, and just plain dumb luck. And I think that’s what happened in finding ‘The Golden Cage.’”
Smiley was given three phonograph records given to her neighbor, the principal of Oswego High School, by former refugees who were provided safe haven at Fort Ontario in the last years of World War II.
They were compositions by one of the refugees who was a student of her neighbor. The principal didn’t have a phonograph, so he said, “Here, Marilynn, just take these phonograph records, and they were wonderful pieces, and I thought, ‘Hmm, these refugees must have done quite a bit with music. And so, I read Ruth Gruber’s book (about the founding of Safe Haven at Fort Ontario), and she starts off with musical activities, even on the ship on the way over they had music and performances for the soldiers who were on the ship, the wounded soldiers. And then I spoke with Ruth and said, ‘Is this music a topic that should be pursued?’ And she said definitely. So I went to the archives of Safe Haven Museum, and I also went to the Washington, D.C. National Archives.
“One day the curator of the Safe Haven archives called and said, ‘There’s a couple here from Germany, and they say their uncle was one of the musicians at the Fort. Would you like to meet them?’ Well of course I wanted to meet them. It was absolutely a thrill to do so.”
The man’s uncle was Charles Abeles, the composer of “The Golden Cage.”
Abeles had told his nephew his happiest years were those in Oswego. “You don’t expect somebody at the Shelter to say those were their happiest years. But, I can think why they were his happiest years. He was so active in everything. He directed the orchestra. Lots of violinists there, lots of musicians, many of them with advanced degrees from major conservatories in Europe.
“There was a theater, and Oswegonians would go to the Fort maybe twice a week to a play or a concert or whatever the refugees were putting on at that time. He also had a music school. He taught music appreciation and piano.”
The nephew didn’t mention anything about “The Golden Cage.” And Smiley knew nothing about it.
Smiley continued her research in all of the places she thought the refugees might have archives, such as special collections in Penfield and historical societies.
“And then I went to the Holocaust Museum in Washington,” she said. “I called them first, and they said, ‘What department do you want?’ and I said, ‘Do you have anything in music?’ And they said, ‘We have a resident musicologist,’ and I said, ‘This is very impressive.’ And so, I spoke with him. When I first said who I was and that I was from Oswego, he said, ‘Oswego?’ and he just kept saying it over and over. ‘What a coincidence. Just today in the mail, I got a piece from Nicholas Lotaro. He is a musicologist in Italy who is trying to find all of the music written in all of the concentration camps and shelters during World War II.’ He had just sent the Holocaust Museum a piano version of the overture to ‘The Golden Cage.’ And so, that was my introduction to ‘The Golden Cage.’
“A couple of years later, I received a manilla envelope within the mail from Abeles’ nephew. In it was the music of ‘The Golden Cage.’ The entire opera. However, it was incomplete. There was no text for part of it. A lot of it was not harmonized, and some of it, obviously some songs were lacking. So, I wanted to find the text. And one day, in a casual conversation with Paul Lear (director of Fort Ontario), I mentioned this. Paul said, ‘I have the text.’ And I thought, ‘Isn’t this amazing? We had this opera on two different continents, the music in Germany, the text in the United States.’ Paul said he had found it in the National Archives. I had obviously not looked at that particular box. Paul said he thought it was a play because there was no indication there was music. But, he couldn’t really make it out as a play, of course, that’s because it was an opera. At that point, I decided it would be very interesting if we performed it again in Oswego where it had originated. And so, I asked the board of Oswego Opera Theater if they would consider doing a performance of it. But first, it would have to be completed. Could Juan (LaManna, artistic director of the Oswego Opera Theater) do this, and he eventually agreed to edit it.”
The score that Abeles’ nephew had sent Smiley “was the rough draft of the opera. When his uncle left the Fort in 1946, he went to New York City, he contacted publishers to publish his music. And whoever the publisher was was totally unscrupulous because he stole all of the music that Abeles had offered him. And so, somewhere floating around may be the complete score that he wrote. But we don’t have it. It was years later that his nephew found the draft that he sent me in a trunk in his brother’s house. It was a trunk that was almost forgotten. Quite by accident, they opened it and found the score for ‘The Golden Cage’ in it. So that’s how we have found it.
“The purpose for ‘The Golden Cage’ was to allow them to remain in the United States. They had all promised to go back to their homeland after the war. They had signed it in their application. They were so upset. ‘Where are we going to go, what are we going to do?’ Roosevelt had invited them. Roosevelt died in April. The war ended pretty much in Europe in May of 1945. There was a ship supposedly ready to take them back to Europe. Those who had contact with friends in Europe found that it was a wreck from the war. And in many cases, the people who were in charge, who had caused their persecution to begin with, were still in charge. So, it would have been dangerous for them to return. They wanted to stay in the United States. They petitioned Congress, but there were very strict immigration laws and only so many were allowed from different countries. The refugees were from 18 different countries, many of them Eastern European” against whom there were serious prejudices along with anti-Semitism, even in Roosevelt’s cabinet.
“In fact, if we look at the times today,” Smiley noted, “they’re so similar to what the refugees were up against: war, immigration, anti-Semitism, concerns of diversity, a kind of frightened situation.”
And so, “They (the refugees) petitioned Congress, and the assemblyman came to Oswego, and all of the leaders of the city, the mayor, head of the police department, everybody, teachers, ministers, priests, signed documents saying that they should stay. But one of the things they (the refugees) wanted to do to prove that they should stay, they wrote an operetta, and that operetta was ‘The Golden Cage.’”
Tickets for the Saturday night and Sunday afternoon performances are available at the Marano Campus Center and online at: tickets.oswego.edu. Their phone number is 315-312-3073.
