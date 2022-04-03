The Hungerford-Holbrook housed state’s largest printing companies

History report
A short road off of Washington Street, once called Printing Press Place, running between the Agricultural Insurance Building and the old Black River Valley Club, led to the Hungerford-Holbrook Printing Company.
Orville E. Hungerford and Charles Holbrook, both business men from prominent families of Watertown in the late 1800’s, merged their two businesses together, establishing one of the largest printing companies in the state of New York.
Ground broke in October of 1898 and it was quickly finished by early 1899.
For decades, the Press printed voting ballots, pamphlets, papers, books, advertisements, yearbooks, just about everything, for the north country area and beyond.
After being a success for much of the 20th century, the press was eventually closed down and the city demolished the building in the early 1990s, making the parking lot we see today.
