Old Houses of the North Country No. 717
Originally published April 14, 1956.
The architecture of a house reflects the artistic sense of the owner and the doorway is its smile or its frown.
Of the several beautiful doorways in northern New York, one of the finest and most architecturally perfect is that in the John Felt native limestone mansion erected for him in Felts Mills in 1827. It has long since passed out of possession of the Felt family and is now owned by the Methodist church of that village, having been given by Samuel Felt, Jr. prominent local druggist who died here Jan. 24, 1919. He was the son of Samuel and Pamela Losee Felt, a grandson of John Felt, and willed the mansion to the church as a memorial to his mother, who was a life-long member of that church.
John Felt, native of Somers, Conn., was born May 11, 1978, son of Cape. Samuel Felt, solderer in the French and Indian and Revolutionary wars. At 13 John moved with his parents to Madison county and in 1806 to the town of Leyden, Lewis county. Two years later he married Polly, daughter of Oliver and Elizabeth Ackley of Haddam, Conn. In 1811 he bought 350 acres and settled in Felts Mills, first known as Truckville.
The next year he served as a private in the War of 1812.
In 1813 he built and operated a distillery. The same year he brought Wolcott Hubbell’s grist mill. In 1821 he bought the island of Vincent LeRay, built dams and in 1822 the stone grist mill which still stands near the mansion.
In 1823-4 he built the first sawmill on the island and a second larger on there in 1842. He did an extensive limber business, shipping fine pine limber from the plains to Troy, New York and other places. In 1851 he sold the island and mills and in 1858 the stone gristmill, turning his attention to farming. In 1836 he was town of Rutland supervisor. Also he was Felts Mills postmaster. In 1834-5 he shipped the bedrails for the first railroad in the state - from Albany to Schenectady. He died Dec. 3, 1868.
In his will he provided “sufficient and comfortable” maintenance for his widow and then his home and furnishes to two unmarried daughters, Harriet and Maria. The residuary estate was divided among his sons, Oliver A., Samuel and John. John was a school teacher the greater part of his life, but in his latter years he resided in the mansion with his sisters, Maria and Harriet. They rested in the beautiful place with hits hammered stone walls and beautiful interior all of their lives and on March 2, 1897 made identical wills. Maria provided life-use to Harriet if she would survive and Harriet vice versa. After the survivor’s death their estate was to go to their nephew, Samuel Felt, Jr., of this city.
Harriet Felt died Jan. 7, 1907 and Maria on Feb. 24, 1911. Samuel Felt Jr., when he died Jan. 24, 1919 leaving close to $200,000, provided that the old mansion and farm should go to the Methodist church of Felts Mills in memory of his mother.
For many years since then the church has leased the mansion and for the most of that time up to and including the present it has been the home of Mr. And Mrs. Ward B. Gorman who have filled it with beautiful antiques and heirlooms. Last summer it was thrown open by them to the public as one of the shops places of the county in connection with the Jefferson county sesquicentennial celebration. Scots of people visited it, and found it as sturdy, sound and well kept as during its original days almost 130 years ago.
Felts Mills is one of the oldest and most historic hamlets in the county dating back to 1800 when Dave Coffeen was given ten acres for the erection of the first grist mill in the county. It was on Mill creek. In 1801 the first sawmill in the county was also built there. In 1804 Wolcott Hubbell built another grist mill, which was the one bought by John Felt in 1813 and operated by him until 1821 when he prepared to construct the big stone grist bill on the banks of the Black river, John Felt is said to have been one of the leading business men and civic figures in the county, a vigorous opponent to the use of intoxicating beverages and if tobacco despite the fact that he was an early distiller.
