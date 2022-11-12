The Oswego County Historical Society presents Fall Fun Trivia Night on Nov. 15

Volunteers for Fall Fun Trivia Night prepare to ask questions. Pictured are: Evelyn Frederiksen, Nan Moore, Meg Schneider and Mary Kay Stone (holding basket).

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Historical (OCHS) will present a Fall Fun Trivia Night at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at GS Steamers Bar & Grill, 70 E. First St. in Oswego. Donation for trivia play is $10 per person and tickets will be available at the door on the night of the event or in advance by pickup or delivery by calling the museum at 315-343-1342.

“We welcome any trivia fans to join us for a great time and a worthy cause,” said Joey Sweener, OCHS trustee and event coordinator. “You can buy a drink or order dinner if you wish and have fun with the Oswego County Historical Society’s members.”

