The Oswego County Historical Society presents Fall Fun Trivia Night on Nov. 15

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Historical (OCHS) will present a Fall Fun Trivia Night at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at GS Steamers Bar & Grill, 70 E. First St. in Oswego. Donation for trivia play is $10 per person and tickets will be available at the door on the night of the event or in advance by pickup or delivery by calling the museum at 315-343-1342.
“We welcome any trivia fans to join us for a great time and a worthy cause,” said Joey Sweener, OCHS trustee and event coordinator. “You can buy a drink or order dinner if you wish and have fun with the Oswego County Historical Society’s members.”
Food and drinks can be ordered prior to start of the game in the bar and restaurant. Teams of up to six individuals are encouraged to come with a creative team name and compete to win the final prize. This will be a specialized gift basket with many items connected to Oswego history and enough to share.
“One of the five categories of the night will be local history, so study up on some local facts and stories. We promise that nothing will be too challenging,” said Mary Kay Stone, OCHS board president. “It will be just be friendly fun.”
All proceeds from the evening are used for the preservation of the Richardson-Bates House Museum and its collections.
